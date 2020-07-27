Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Paypal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,050,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,467 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock opened at $172.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.