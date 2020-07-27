Deutsche Bank Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $30.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $134,182.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,431 shares of company stock worth $3,301,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

