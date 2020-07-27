Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.94. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $37.12.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 197,829 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

