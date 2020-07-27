Deutsche Bank Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.63.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

