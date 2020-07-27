Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.24. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.5% during the second quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 235,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after buying an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 59.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

