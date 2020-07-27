Deutsche Bank Raises W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $383.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $359.00 to $383.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.75.

GWW opened at $341.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $347.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 743.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

