Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.62. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of AN stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 43.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $6,914,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

