FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $387.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.88 and its 200-day moving average is $350.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.