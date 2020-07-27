FDx Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HMS by 5,809.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HMS during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the first quarter valued at $189,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

HMS stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

