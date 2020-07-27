iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 67,961 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $55.09 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.