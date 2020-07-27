FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 20,730 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $175.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $184.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,840,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,914 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

