FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 27,777 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,777 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,638,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $32,198,000.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

BJ opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,698 shares of company stock worth $5,249,338. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

