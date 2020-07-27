Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.