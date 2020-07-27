FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.