FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $294,000 in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

