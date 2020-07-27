Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $6,093,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $212.85 on Monday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.