2,661 Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.48.

Roku stock opened at $151.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.47. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,383 shares of company stock worth $38,245,067 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.