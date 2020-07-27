FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,597 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

