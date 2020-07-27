FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $220,839,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Shares of CTAS opened at $302.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $311.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

