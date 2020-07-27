Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

