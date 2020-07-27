FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.