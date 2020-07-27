FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $341,000 Investment in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elastic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $88.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,535,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,433,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 537,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,208 shares of company stock worth $97,309,974 over the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.