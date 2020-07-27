Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IONS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

