FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,279 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,585,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33.

