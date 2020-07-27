FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

