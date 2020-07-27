New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $73.00 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

