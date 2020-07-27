IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.17) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 995 ($12.24). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 970 ($11.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,004.41 ($12.36).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.22) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 942.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 938.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

