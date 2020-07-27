Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 290 ($3.57) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 255 ($3.14). Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 260 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 271 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 325 ($4.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243.60 ($3.00).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 248.30 ($3.06) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.75. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.80 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

