New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.58 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,045 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

