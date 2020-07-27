American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 890.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,607,000 after acquiring an additional 687,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after acquiring an additional 353,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,283,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $61.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

