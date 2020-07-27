9,190 Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 99.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

TWOU opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.78. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

