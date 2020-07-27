FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,754 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,754 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 14.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Shares of SPLK opened at $199.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $213.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,765,376.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

