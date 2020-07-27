Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $255.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

