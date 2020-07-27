FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $227,362,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

