Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of Aegion worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aegion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aegion by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AEGN stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $492.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Aegion Corp has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.