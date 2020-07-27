MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,109.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,281,000 after buying an additional 1,797,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 52.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after buying an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $114.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $142.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

