Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Newmark Group worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $7,444,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 728,540 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.04 on Monday. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $720.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.