2,434 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $128.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

