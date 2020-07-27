SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genesco by 3,877.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

GCO opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

