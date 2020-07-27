3,836 Shares in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,060,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $83.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

