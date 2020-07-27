SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,237 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,822,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $75.18 on Monday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,572. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

