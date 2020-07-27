Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.