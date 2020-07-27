SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AMERCO by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMERCO by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $316.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.63. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.11 and its 200 day moving average is $313.76.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.