95,480 Shares in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Covetrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 62.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $92,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVET. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

