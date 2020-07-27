Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.