Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 413,700 MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of MRC Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in MRC Global by 143.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $502.63 million, a P/E ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 2.35.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

