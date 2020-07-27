SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Atlantica Yield worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 27,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

