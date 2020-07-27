Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $275,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,728,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $12.00 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.