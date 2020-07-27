Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $49.72 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

