Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.13 Million in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Argo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after buying an additional 760,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Argo Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,236 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $71.48.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

